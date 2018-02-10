Man beat infant son so severely that it killed him, cops say

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A township man is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges after his 4-month-old son died in the hospital from severe injuries that prosecutors say were caused by the father.

Jose Rojas, 35, told police that his infant son had fallen from his bed, which authorities say was 2 feet above the floor.

But doctors who examined the baby said the injuries that the boy suffered could only have happened if he had fallen from a height of at least 30 feet.

Police were called to the home on Jan. 29 on a report of an unresponsive child. The baby was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division and then to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died Feb. 4.

"Doctors from CHOP stated that the child suffered hemorrhages in both eyes that were too numerous to count the number," the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday. "The pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma, doctors said."

Police said Rojas was home with his three children when the child was injured.

He was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Rojas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

