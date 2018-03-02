Man assaulted at Rowan University, police say

GLASSBORO — A male was assaulted on the campus of Rowan University on Thursday night.

The male Rowan student was robbed near Rowan Hall on the campus pathway around 6 p.m. by four men, according to a message on the college's Twitter account. Police said no weapon was used in the incident.

Rowan spokesman Joe Carona said the men took the student's backpack. He was taken to a hospital to be checked over.

The suspects are described as two white men and two black men, one of whom was wearing a red hoodie. The group was carrying a basketball. They ran off in an unknown direction on the Glassboro campus.

Rowan University Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 856-256-4911.

