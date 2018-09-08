Man and girlfriend killed in NJ after wife chases them at high speed

MOUNT HOLLY — A former Air Force police officer has been sentenced to a decade in prison in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase of a car carrying her estranged husband and another woman.

Shade Cooper, 28, of East Granby, Connecticut, was convicted this week of reckless manslaughter in the December 2015 crash in Bordentown Township.

Burlington County prosecutors said she became enraged when another woman picked up her husband, 26-year-old Nicholas Cooper, after he visited his children at his wife's apartment on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

They said she followed the car for about 10 miles, hitting it at one point, and it eventually was struck by an oncoming pickup truck and crashed, killing Cooper and 23-year-old Jocelyn Redding.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said "actions taken in anger often result in disastrous outcomes."

During the trial, Redding's sister testified that she called twice during the chase. In one call, the sister said Redding told her that somebody had hit her car, according to the Burlington County Times, which covered the trial.

The sister testified that in one call she heard Cooper tell Redding to pull over because "she probably wants to talk.”

Finally, there was “a lot of screaming, and the phone disconnected.”