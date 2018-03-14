Man accused of killing 10-year-old was a role model, lawyer says

FREEHOLD — The man accused of fatally shooting a 10-year-old Asbury Park boy from outside his home was a role model for the kids in his family and wanted to join the Air Force, according to his lawyer.

At his detention hearing on Tuesday, Karon Council, charged with murder in the death of 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino, was ordered held in the Monmouth County Corrections Facility after prosecutors revealed new details about the Feb. 21 shooting, NJ.com reported.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Matt Bogner told Judge Richard English a dozen people were inside the first-floor apartment on Ridge Avenue when Council fired five shots from the street because of a dispute with Yovanni's brother, according to the report. The nature of the dispute was not disclosed.

NJ.com reported that Bogner told the judge the handgun used in the shooting was found at Council's aunt's house and matched the bullets fired five times at the house.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Council and a 16-year-old knocked on the door of the downstairs apartment looking for "Jameer." After being told the person was not there, Council walked to the street, pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired at the house, authorities say.

Yovanni's mother, Lilia, was also shot in the leg and recovered from her injuries.

The teen was arrested at Neptune High School the following day and charged in connection with the slaying. Council fled to Florida where he was taken into custody at a Pompano Beach apartment, authorities have said.

Caron’s lawyer, Paul Zager, told English his client recently began working at the Monmouth Service Area on the Parkway, according to NJ.com. Zager also denied Council was a "street thug" involved in "something gang related.

NBC 4 New York .earlier quoted US Marshals who captured Council as saying Council was a member of the Bloods gang. The report said he used the name "Boogie."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ