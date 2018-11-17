Put the store-bought pumpkin pie back in the freezer where it belongs. Your family will give thanks when you serve this apple pie at your Thanksgiving dinner!

A couple years ago, after I picked a bumper crop of apples off the trees in the backyard, I asked my mom if she had an apple pie recipe.

APPLES! (Craig Allen photo).

It's simple (the apples take time to skin, core and cut, but its worth the effort), and I always get rave reviews!

MOM's APPLE PIE (9' pie pan)

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (you may want to add more , to taste)

dash nutmeg (may omit)

6 cups of pie-sliced apples! (Craig Allen photo).

6 cups apples (McIntosh), cut

2 tablespoons butter (set aside, for now)

The flour, sugar and spices (Craig Allen photo).

Mix flour, sugar and cinnamon in large bowl (above).

Stir in the apples (Craig Allen photo).

Add apples...

Make sure that the apples are completely coated! (Craig Allen photo).

I always give the apples and dry ingredients a good shake/toss in the bowl...to combine!

Then...turn into pastry-lined pan...

LOTS of apples! (Craig Allen photo).

And...

Before the top crust goes on. (Craig Allen photo).

Cut the 2 T of butter into "pats" and place on top of apples (as above).

Ready for the oven! (Craig Allen photo).

Cover apples with top crust.

Slit top crust in a few spots. Flute crust edges with fingers or fork.

It's baking...and almost done! (Craig Allen photo).

Bake 425 degrees/40-50 minutes (or until crust is brown, and juice begins to bubble thru slits in crust).

"Cool" pie...ready to cut! (Craig Allen photo).

Let the pie cool before serving (so it isn't "soupy").

If you have the time, or are feeling adventurous, make your own pie crust. Again, its worth it!

PIE CRUST

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cups butter (melted)

1/3 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Combine crust ingredients, and roll out (thin) with a rolling pin...I just "roll" the dough...pat it flat and thin, with my hands...

Hand-rolled pie crust...literally. (Craig Allen photo).

This recipe makes (just) enough for a top and bottom pie crust, for a 9 inch pie pan.

Feel free to put some ice cream on to of your slice! (Craig Allen photo).

Enjoy a slice of AWESOME, HOMEMADE apple pie, with my compliments (THANKS, Mom)!

