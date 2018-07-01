Make Craig Allen’s Chocolate Brownies
Once again, your pal Craig is coming to the rescue: Make these brownies your contribution to Wednesday's "4th of July" festivities!
After I made these brownies for the first time...
I wondered WHY anyone would ever make brownies from a box, again!
They are super chocolatey (if that is a word), and super easy to make!
(earn) "BROWNIE points"
In a large bowl, combine:
2 C sugar
1 & 1/2 sticks of unsalted butter (melted)
1/2 t salt
Whisk in 3 eggs (one at a time).
Slowly add 1 C unsweetened cocoa powder
1 C flour
Now, turn up the speed on the mixer.
Pour batter into greased 9x9 inch pan (I'm using a 9x12", my brownies aren't as thick)
Bake at 350 degrees, for 25 to 30 minutes...
...or, til the batter sets, and a toothpick comes out clean.
Let Cool....
...and ENJOY!
Please remember...