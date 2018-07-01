Make Craig Allen’s Chocolate Brownies

Once again, your pal Craig is coming to the rescue: Make these brownies your contribution to Wednesday's "4th of July" festivities!

After I made these brownies for the first time...

I wondered WHY anyone would ever make brownies from a box, again!

They are super chocolatey (if that is a word), and super easy to make!

(earn) "BROWNIE points"

In a large bowl, combine:

2 C sugar

1 & 1/2 sticks of unsalted butter (melted)

1/2 t salt

Whisk in 3 eggs (one at a time).

Its a blur of chocolatey goodness! (Craig Allen photo).

Slowly add 1 C unsweetened cocoa powder

1 C flour

Now, turn up the speed on the mixer.

Thick batter, ready for the oven. (Craig Allen photo).

Pour batter into greased 9x9 inch pan (I'm using a 9x12", my brownies aren't as thick)

Bake at 350 degrees, for 25 to 30 minutes...

1 pan of brownies just out of the oven...ready to cool. (Craig Allen photo).

...or, til the batter sets, and a toothpick comes out clean.

Let Cool....

Delish! (Craig Allen photo).

...and ENJOY!

