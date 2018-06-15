Make a Wish NJ celebrates 35 years of giving

You've undoubtedly heard of the Make-A-Wish Foundation . Of course New Jersey has the best chapter and the most magnificent "Wishing Place", a magical castle in Monroe Twp. Middlesex County. It's called the Samuel and Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place and it's a one-of-a-kind place for kids to come and make their wished come true.

If you've ever been, you know the kind of awe inspiring hard work, generosity, and love that goes into making this place truly special. Thursday night was the annual fundraising gala and I was honored to be invited back for my second year. If you're looking for a truly worthwhile cause to give to in any way, this is THE place to show your generosity.