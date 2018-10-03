Make-A-Wish: Beyond Science and Medicine

On Sunday, October 14th, my wife Jodi and I will be joining the great people at Make-A-Wish New Jersey for the annual "Walk for Wishes".

Families from around the Garden State walk and roll through the grounds of the "Wishing Castle" in Monroe, NJ. If last year's walk was any indicator of the enthusiasm and support New Jerseyans have for this incredible organization, this year will be epic.

My friend Tom Weatherall , who leads the organization in NJ, spoke to me this morning on the air about how important it is to help 'wish' kids and their families navigate through the daunting challenge of dealing with a life-threatening illness. Tom is an incredibly inspiring leader and has taken the group to the next level helping more than 500 families every year. There are still hundreds more every year that will face a life-changing diagnosis that no parent wants to hear and Tom's goal is to help 100% of those 700+ families.

Jodi and I have been involved with Make-A-Wish for years and still get choked up at every compelling story from a family struggling and suffering to help a child survive and live a fulfilling life. Please join us in Monroe on Sunday 10/14 .

