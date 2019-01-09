Cops mace protesters demanding to know why Paterson man died

PATERSON — Tensions were high during a rally at City Hall about Jameek Lowery, the man who came to Paterson Police headquarters and was found beaten in a hospital several hours later.

Prosecutors on Tuesday released more information about Lowery's encounter with police, confirming that he was transported to the hospital directly from headquarters.

But authorities have not said what caused Lowery's death, which is being investigated by the state Regional Medical Examiner's Office. His brother told reporters he had a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket, injuries that were not evident in the two bizarre videos Lowery posted on Facebook before his hospitalization. He died on Monday.

Surrounded by Paterson police officers holding containers of Mace in their hands, residents and family members demanded a better explanation about what led to Lowery's hospitalization, according to NorthJersey.com .

Chants of "no justice, no peace" and "we want answers" echoed through the crowd, according to the Paterson Times , which further reported that Lowery's mother Patrice King addressed the crowd and said she was hurt and her heart was broken by her son's death.

"I just need my damn son," King said, according to the report.

PIX 11 reported that the crowd became unruly, prompting police to use their Mace, sending people running.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: