Lyndhurst man has been missing for days — have you seen him?

LYNDHURST — Monday's foul weather prevented police from searching for a man first reported missing on Thursday, but the department is hoping the public can help find him.

Vitorino Cirne, 51, is believed to have left his residence on Thursday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to police. At the time, he was wearing blue lounge pants and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeve.

While his vehicle was recovered, there has been no sign of Cirne, police said.

Lyndhurst police searched the Passaic River on Sunday in hopes of finding Cirne, according to NorthJersey.com.

Since his reported disappearance additional help has come from the New Jersey State Police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, and local departments from Nutley, Maywood, and Lyndhurst.

More From New Jersey 101.5