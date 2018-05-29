Lyme Disease is spiking in New Jersey — and NO #TickPics

Ticks are disgusting. And dangerous. Want to thank my morning show producer Kristen for not showing a big pic of a tick to go with this post. Seriously. Can we stop posting up close and personal pics of ticks on our site? Just say no to #TickPics.

Aside from looking gross, Lyme disease is very real and may actually impact ten times the number of people reportedly afflicted. That would put the NJ number beyond forty thousands cases. One of the chief advocates on behalf of those suffering with Lyme is my friend Congressman Chris Smith. He's been a tireless champion for the past decade trying to get the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recognize Lyme as a chronic condition for many sufferers. And he's getting close.

He joined me today to discuss the progress so hopefully in the near future, patients can get the proper health care coverage to manage the disease and overcome it.

