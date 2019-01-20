Lumberton mom overdoses in bed, fatally rolls onto toddler son

LUMBERTON — A mother was charged in connection with the death of her 13-month-old son on Saturday night after they were both found unresponsive in a bed.

A relative called police around 8:30 p.m to a home on Dove Court in Lumberton when they found Antoinette King, 33 passed out on top of her son named Jerimiah, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

King had overdosed on heroin, according to Coffina, and was revived using the Narcan brand of naloxone. Both were taken to Virtua Hospital where the toddler was pronounced dead.

King was charged with one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child

The Burlington County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

