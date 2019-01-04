Lowlife steals Veterans’ donation jar in Old Bridge

Photo: Old Bridge Township Police Department

We’re only a few days into the new year, but we already have a nominee for scumbag of the year.

A some woman in Old Bridge stole a collection jar filled with about $500 earmarked for the VFW. The VFW Post is 9468 in Old Bridge. A volunteer was gathering the collections outside a Wawa on Englishtown Road on December 31st. The volunteer placed the jar on the back seat of a red pickup truck. Around 12:30 pm a woman stole the jar.

According to the Old Bridge Police Department’s Facebook page, she is believed to be driving a silver vehicle, maybe a Nissan Rogue or Murano. Here is the link to the Old Bridge PD’s Facebook page which has a security cam picture of the woman.

