Lowe’s adding hundreds of NJ jobs for spring season

Even as other large chains have announced the elimination of thousands of jobs, home improvement chain Lowe's announced on Wednesday that it will be hiring 53,000 people in the coming months.

The new hires will include full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, according to the company. The seasonal employees will typically be hired to work from March through September.

In New Jersey alone, the company plans to hire about 1,200 seasonal employees across the company's 39 stores in the state.

Neighboring states will also see a large number of hires ahead of the spring season. Pennsylvania will see more than 3,000 seasonal hires at 84 stores.

The news of the massive hirings by Lowe's comes just two weeks after Sam's Club announced it was closing more than 60 of its stores across the country. Sam's Club announced the closures at the same time its parent company Walmart announced a higher starting pay for employees and a bonus of up to $1,000 for other workers.

People interested in applying for the jobs can learn more about available positions online or in their local Lowe's location.

