ATLANTIC CITY — The new owners of the former Revel Casino are hiring, as they prepare to open under a new banner this summer.

Several jobs are posted on the website indeed.com for positions ranging from director of surveillance to restaurant managers and chefs. The Ocean Resort Casino is also advertising jobs in information technology and other administrative roles.

Many of the jobs have been posted within the past two weeks and no starting date is listed in the postings.

Also, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is also bringing people on board ahead of its own planned summer arrival.

Bob McDevitt, president of the Unite Here Local 54 casino workers' union, said there are applicants looking for jobs as the city rebounds from the closure of five casinos in 2014, but not as many as some might think.

"There's not a glut of unemployed workers sitting out there, waiting to be hired," he said.

At the Hard Rock, around 1,600 former employees of the old Taj Mahal were invited to apply for jobs, while only 1,400 accepted the invitation. That casino plans to hire close 3,000 people before it opens, roughly the same number as Ocean Resort.

