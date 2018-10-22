Loose money orders lead police to man wanted for store burglary

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Money orders found at a home several towns away helped point police in the direction of a man they say is responsible for robbing a local convenience store.

Almost three weeks after the burglary happened, and with the help of police several towns away, local law enforcement is hoping the public can help locate one of the suspects involved in the incident.

The Stop & Go Food Store was robbed in the early morning hours of October 9 when the owner reported thousands of dollars worth of goods either damaged or stolen. Among the items reported taken were cash, lottery tickets, scratch off tickets and money orders, according to police. The store's surveillance footage captured two people wearing masks and gloves committing the burglary, and a green coupe in the area prior to the incident, police said.

Just over four hours after the burglary happened police in Bordentown Township responded to a report of a man who found a large number of money orders in his driveway. The officer had seen an alert sent out by South Brunswick police about the burglary and informed them of his finding.

The two departments worked together to go over surveillance video around the area, which showed two people walking into a nearby hotel with items matching those stolen from the store. One of the people was identified as Jahmir Boyd-Ashley, 21, of Willingboro who was renting a room at the motel.

A search warrant was executed at the hotel room and green coupe in a nearby parking lot which helped police recover several items stolen from the store. Police also found clothing in the car that matched what the defendants were wearing at the time of the burglary, the department said.

"In less than 12 hours police linked a crime to a suspect 20 miles away," chief Raymond Hayducka said. "It was the rapid collaboration of both police departments that led to the identification of the suspect and recovery of much of the stolen property."

Boyd-Ashley did not return to his hotel room, police said. He has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft. Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 732-329-4646.

