Looking for a summer job? Don’t look in New Jersey

Our friends at WalletHub.com put together a list of the best places to find a summer job , and New Jersey didn’t fare too well. Out of 182 cities that were ranked, the highest placing New Jersey town was Jersey City at #140. You would think with all the shore town attractions and theme parks we would have put more towns higher on the list.

The cities were rated in two key areas, “Youth Job Market” and “Social Environment and Affordability.” Jersey City ranked 157th in the first category and 66th in the second. The only other New Jersey city on the list was Newark at 162. Part of New Jersey’s problem was probably in the methodology; they ranked the biggest 50 metro areas and the largest two cities from each state. Had they ranked it on the state level, I would have to think we would have done better.