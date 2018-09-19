Looking for a Jersey Happy Place? Try these …

It's been a long weekend if you're a fan of the local football teams, with the Eagles and Jets losing Sunday only to be followed by the Giants getting trampled Sunday night in Dallas.

I say "trampled" referring to the Giants' offensive line. It was the kind of Sunday where you just wanted to retreat to your "happy place." Where's yours?

For me, it's my home. It always has been from when I was growing up in Union City. I harken back to "Hard Days Night" — "When I'm home, everything seems to be right." So I asked people on social media where there happy places are and got some really great responses — so great that if you ever needed to find a "Happy Place," you should try one of these.

Teddy Maturo: Island Heights

Tim Hayes: Wawa! Any one will do.

Kathleen Higgins: Munafo Spring Lake, NJ. Piece of Heaven

Jim Bechtel: Ocean City!

Carol Iannotti: The BEACH

Mark Aronson: Cape May

Jeffrey Matthews: Back in the day it was "Flemington Speedway"

Cindy Sivak: Jersey Shore (Ocean Grove, Bradley Beach, Avon,Belmar) at sunset!

John Riebel: All of the small towns along the Delaware above Trenton (Lambertville, Frenchtown, etc).

David Hershey: My back-yard

Toniann Antonelli Rachel: Asbury Park beach/boardwalk at sunrise.

Comic Dave Evans: The bathroom

Patricia Mckay-Monte: Brigantine

Eric D Updegraff: HEWYBL football fields.

Got a happy place I missed? Hit me up on Twitter @realstevetrev .

