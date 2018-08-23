It’s one thing to steal tax payer money. In NJ, that’s not even a story anymore. But Peter Pflug, the former CFO of New Horizons in Autism is charged with doing the unthinkable. According to the indictment, he misappropriated NJ tax payer money that was earmarked to fund a group home for people with Autism. And he did it to the tune of $115,000.

How does a guy accused of something like this sleep at night? Now it would be one thing if Pflug was using the money to feed and clothe his kids, or to try to save his home from foreclosure. It’s wrong either way, but at least you could understand how he would be desperate enough to to something like this if that had been the case. But no, he was buying luxuries, plain and simple.

Here are some of the things he is alleged to have purchased with your money on his spending spree:

$36,000 for purchases of vehicles and expenses for the vehicles

$10,000 for carpeting for his own home

$35,000 for renovations and repairs of his home

$20,000 for landscaping of his property

$10,000 for furniture in his dining room and bedroom and a new refrigerator.

$2,000 for a fish tank and equipment for the tank

If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000. I’m thinking that’s not good enough. To steal is one thing. To steal from a charity designed to help those with special needs is a new low.

