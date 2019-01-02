Look familiar? This wedding band was found in Stone Harbor on New Year’s Eve
If you’re missing your wedding band and have been to Stone Harbor, there might be good news. An engraved wedding band was found on 96th Street on New Year’s Eve, according to The Courier Post.
The names Marian and Jack are engraved on the ring along with the date 12-19-53. If that sounds familiar, you can reply to the Twitter account of the man who found the ring: @JeepOneSH.
When I first saw that there was a missing ring found at a Jersey shore town, I got excited since I lost my wedding band in the ocean off Lavallette 20 years ago. Alas, no such luck, but I replaced it a long time ago, so I don’t know what I would do with it, anyway.
