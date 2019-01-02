If you’re missing your wedding band and have been to Stone Harbor, there might be good news. An engraved wedding band was found on 96th Street on New Year’s Eve , according to The Courier Post.

The names Marian and Jack are engraved on the ring along with the date 12-19-53. If that sounds familiar, you can reply to the Twitter account of the man who found the ring: @JeepOneSH .

When I first saw that there was a missing ring found at a Jersey shore town, I got excited since I lost my wedding band in the ocean off Lavallette 20 years ago. Alas, no such luck, but I replaced it a long time ago, so I don’t know what I would do with it, anyway.

