Long Branch cop and son save mom after ex kills man at eatery, officials say

LONG BRANCH — New details have been released in the Aug. 21 shooting death of a man in a luncheonette in a domestic dispute that almost resulted in a woman, her children and police officer also getting shot and killed.

A Monmouth County grand jury this week indicted Miguel Camara, 40, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree disarming a police officer, second-degree weapons offenses, third-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree contempt.

Authorities say Camara walked into the Bom DMais eatery on Broadway about 3:15 p.m. and walked to a table where his ex-girlfriend, Fernanda Silva, sat with her 18-year-old son, her 5-year-old daughter, and 45-year-old Marco Moreira.

Camara slammed a court document on the table and began arguing, pointing a gun at Moreira’s head. He then shot Moreira and then tried to shoot Silva but she and her son wrestled him for the gun, investigators said. Police said Camara fired his gun twice at Silva, missing each time. The little girl stood just feet away, authorities said.

Marco Moreira was shot and killed Aug. 21, 2018, in Long Branch. (Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home)

While the harrowing struggle ensued, one of the bullets went through the storefront window. It grabbed the attention of a motorist driving by. That motorist then flagged down a passing police car. The officer got out and went into the eatery, where he saw the struggle.

Prosecutors say Officer George Samol took out his weapon and ordered Camara to drop his gun. He said Silva’s son grabbed Camera’s gun but then Camara reached for Samol’s service weapon.

More officers arrived and they were able to arrest Camara.

Moreira was pronounced dead at the eatery at 3:38 p.m.

Camara faces at least 30 years in prison if convicted of murder.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .