Lloyd Price to appear on Big Joe Henry Variety Show — Aug. 22

Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights. Join me this Wednesday night, Aug. 22 and every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m, it's free! Bring your beach chairs, family and friends.

This Wednesday night I welcome musical guest, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Mr. Personality, Lloyd Price , Elvis impersonator Jim Barone and more. As always we've got the best house band in North America, Pat Guadagno and the Big Band , and we’ll play Stump the Big Band too!

Fireworks follow the big show every Wednesday night. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights and it's proudly brought to you by The Asbury Park Press.

Also: Find Lil' Joe Henry and complete other scavenger hunt challenges at the Big Joe Henry Variety Show at Seaside Heights for your chance to win a $50 Whole Foods Gift Card. Only on the New Jersey 101.5 app.

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show