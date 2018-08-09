Livingston teen drowns trying to save girl who died in lake

LIVINGSTON — The two teens who drowned in a North Jersey lake were about to start senior year at high school and mournful loved ones said both had bright futures.

State Park Police said two 17-year-olds from Livingston were swimming with a group of friends in Ramapo Lake at Ramapo Mountain State Forest late Tuesday afternoon when a thunderstorm moved in.

Officially, swimming is not permitted, according to the park website.

Friends identified the victims as Matthew Poole and Isabella Brodsky, who were about to return to Livingston High School in the fall. The school on Wednesday offered grief counseling to students and staff.

According to a GoFundMe page created to help with Poole's funereal expenses, he jumped in after Brodsky when she began to struggle. Divers recovered both bodies in the evening.

The page raised nearly $40,000 in just 48 hours.

Poole was a member of the Livingston High School football team.

Brodsky's Facebook page said she was a member of the Roseland Volunteer First Aid Squad. She was also a member of the track and field team, according to TAP .

The two were remembered at a vigil in a gazebo near the high school on Wednesday night, according to NorthJersey.com.

Brodsky's funeral was Thursday at Beth Israel in Woodbridge.

