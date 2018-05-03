Live Nation celebrates National Concert week with $20 shows

This week through May 8th is National Concert Week and concert giant Live Nation has made a bunch of shows available for just $20 per ticket. Included in the group are Hall and Oates at the Festival pier in Philadelphia and John Fogerty and ZZ Top at the PNC Bank Arts Center May 26th. Check out the other available shows here .

What's great about this, along with the price, is it will get more people out to see more shows. With tickets running into the hundreds depending on who you're seeing, concerts have now become an event that you may only be able to budget in once or twice a summer. This gets more people out to more shows that they may not have otherwise gone to.