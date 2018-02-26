You heard the one about the ticket blitz to drivers honking their horns to support a teachers union protest in Jersey City? How about the one where the guy was rushing his wife to the hospital who was in active labor and got a speeding ticket? These sound like joke setups, and jokes they are but not the funny kind.

The NJ man who was pulled over for racing to the hospital asked the officer for a police escort and was told they don't do that. Furthermore, instead of letting the driver go under the circumstances the cop kept the couple there for a crucial number of minutes. They made it to the hospital but just barely.

In Jersey City the union president Ron Greco said the city was using scare tactics and anyone who was ticketed for blowing a horn to support the teachers should bring it to union headquarters.

It got us wondering just what kinds of petty, b.s. tickets people have received. We asked our listeners for their stories and here's just some of what we heard.

Mark said his son was ticketed for having a hanging parking pass on his rear view mirror. Small thing that was deemed to be causing an obstructed view (of course).

Tony says he was pulled over on the Parkway near Wall Twp for having an oversize aftermarket wing on the back of the car. He did his research and said it turns out it wasn't even illegal. Took it to court and in a rare move the prosecutors agreed with him and had it dropped.

Kevin's story really shows just how petty some cops can be. He had just gone through a car wash fifteen minutes prior which ripped the license plate off his car. He explained to the cop who pulled him over it had just happened and he obviously had no time to have it fixed. Didn't matter. Out came the ticket book.

Nick was given a ticket for a small strip of tint only at the top of his windshield to prevent sun glare. The rest of his windshield was completely clear. Nonetheless he was slammed with a fine.

Joy was once pulled over and ticketed for something I've never heard of. "Sharp edges in the rear." She says that's what was written on her ticket. Her car was old and there were some spots rusted out by the trunk, but nothing that would hurt you if you weren't improperly bothering her car to begin with.

Craig got snagged for having fictitious plates. He had perfectly legal plates, front and back. It's just that beneath his legal plate on the front, he had a plate that read Mopar Direct Connection, basically celebrating the fact that he had a hot car. Apparently police have a problem with people younger than them having hot cars.

Mary was once ticketed for driving 27 mph in a 25 mph zone. Dude, that's called calibration deviation!

Tom got nailed for careless driving simply because he was driving in a manner to avoid potholes. So let's get this straight. He pays his taxes, but your town doesn't fix its roads which can destroy his rims. Then you ticket him for avoiding the damage? Niiiiice.

More from New Jersey 101.5