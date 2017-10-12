Listeners say no way to list of 6 best pizza joints in Jersey

On Wednesday we published a list of the 6 best pizzas from the 6 best pizza places in the Garden State according to a national list put out by The Daily Meal. It's something they've done done 6 years in a row. Man, that's a lot of 6's. Must be near Halloween. On that list were De Lorenzo's of Robbinsville, Santillo's of Elizabeth, Star Tavern of Orange and more. For the full list see the story here.

People called in saying no way was this correct. Everyone had their favorite and few agreed with each other. The place that got multiple votes though and would have won if this were an election was Pete & Elda's in Neptune City. One of those callers, Nick, spoke so favorably about them it actually got me hungry. Then I heard from our own traffic reporter Tom Rivers that this was also his favorite. Thanks for the picture Tom!

Tom Rivers photo

In second place was Kate & Al's at the Columbus Flea Market voted by Jenna and Jay.

Like I said, no one could agree. If there's one thing a New Jerseyan can always argue about it's where's the best pizza. Here are some others that were beloved.

Bernie's in Hammonton from Mike

Krispy Pizza in Freehold was Ed's favorite

Conte's in Princeton was Michelle's choice

Doughboy's Wood Fired Pizza in Belmar was called in by Holly

Basil's Pizza in Hoboken was Jose's pick

Pizza Town in Lodi was offered by Steve

Blue Grotto in Oceanport selected by James

Nicolosi's in Phillipsburg hands down best said Mike

Zachary's in West Long Branch according to Brandon

More from New Jersey 101.5: