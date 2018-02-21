Listeners of New Jersey 101.5 have controversial opinions

The call went out on our Facebook page for listeners to admit their most controversial belief. Some people took it seriously (God is mentioned a lot, along with political views), and some approached it with a more lighthearted approach (ice dancing is NOT a sport might be my favorite).

Here, in no particular order, are some of the responses:

Springsteen and Bon Jovi are overrated

Pineapple and ham belong on pizza

That gay people are born this way

Lawmakers should have the same health care and social security that the rest of us have

The government knows that extra terrestrials have visited us

The Governor purposefully removed fathers from the home to make urban communities easier to manipulate

DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies has the best pizza anywhere in any state

Chunky peanut butter is far better than creamy.

Circumcision is a human rights violation.

Will Smith is a better actor than Tom Hardy

Playing the Infield In is a bad idea in almost every situation.

The Eagles are a totally overrated band and boring!

That women's Olympic curling should be done in bikinis.

Ice dancing is not a sport!

