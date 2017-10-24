Listen to Rainbow Full of Sound’s song ‘Fennario’

"Rainbow Full Of Sound" is one of the best Grateful Dead tribute bands out there. They bring back the spirit of the band in a way that few others can. Founder and keyboard player, Waynard Scheller, has performed many times with original Dead members Bob Wier and Donna Jean Godchaux as well as with Weir's band "Rat Dog."

Their new CD "American Hippie will be released in November. Here is a song called "Fennario" which was recorded in our New Jersey 101.5 studios.

