Linden teen struck by hit-and-run driver

LINDEN — A 17-year-old boy was stuck by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street on Friday night.

Police say the Linden teen was crossing East St. Georges Avenue near Carnegie Street around 8:30 p.m. and was struck by a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows that left the scene, according to Linden police. It was later found abandoned.

It was not disclosed by police if the boy was walking in a crosswalk.

The boy was hospitalized at Newark University Hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 908-474-8505.

