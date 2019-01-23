Linden cops search for hit-run Jeep that seriously hurt woman

LINDEN — Investigators have asked for the public's help to catch a driver who left a woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Police said Tuesday they are searching for a red 2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly with tinted windows and a sun roof. The SUV may have front-end damage, particularly to the lower grill area. They also shared security camera footage, which briefly shows a vehicle fitting that description.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Fanwood, remains in critical condition. She was struck while crossing North Wood Avenue just before 2 a.m. The driver kept going, headed south, near St. Georges Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call Linden police at 908-474-8505.

This Jeep Grand Cherokee is like the one sought by Linden cops (Jeep.com)

