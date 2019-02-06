Lincoln Tunnel closed into New Jersey by overturned garbage truck

WEEHAWKEN — An overturned garbage hauler caused delays in both directions of the Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

The truck overturned around 5:30 a.m. on the outbound side at the bottom of the helix, according to the Port Authority, with all lanes still blocked as of 7:50 a.m.

Cleanup of the debris and rubbernecking quickly caused heavy delays on eastbound Routes 3 and 495 heading for the Lincoln Tunnel. The Holland Tunnel and George Washington Bridge picked up extra volume from commuters hoping to avoid the delay.

NJ Transit buses to and from the Port Authority had 45 minute delays with the bus lane closed. Bus service westbound has been diverted to Hoboken and Weehawken. The exclusive bus lane remained closed as equipment is using the lane for cleanup.

NJ Transit bus tickets & passes will be accepted on NJ Transit rail, and PATH at Hobopken & NY Penn Station, & NY Waterway at Hoboken, (north & south), Edgewater, Port Imperial & Lincoln Harbor terminals.

