Lightning plus fireworks in Barrington, NJ: ‘THAT’S SO COOL’

BARRINGTON — The fireworks display in one South Jersey borough had a little extra flair courtesy of Mother Nature on Tuesday night.

"I got that!" exclaimed 13-year-old Morgan Karley as she captured the lightning that seemed to dance with fireworks in Barrington Borough on Tuesday night.

Morgan shot video of the display via Instagram as she watched from the Home Depot parking lot with her mom, dad and two brothers age 8 and 11, according to her mother. Diana.

"Everybody around her was like 'send it to me. Send it to me," Diana Karley told New Jersey 101.5 which made Morgan realize that she had a video others would want to see.

"Do you think this will get me on Ellen?" Diana Karley said her daughter asked.

Several more fireworks events are planned around the state Wednesday night and through the week.

Morgan, who has an interest in photography, spent a restless night watching the video's shares.

"She's always taking fancy pictures on her iPhone and artsy stuff. If there's a storm she'll go out and take pictures of it, black and white. She likes taking pictures of flowers," Diana Karley said.

This experience may have helped her mom with one Christmas gift.

"I think she may be asking for a real camera for Christmas," Diana said.

