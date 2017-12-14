Light snowfall creates big impact on NJ’s Thursday commute

TRENTON — A light overnight snowfall created some big problems for the Thursday morning commute in New Jersey.

"Unfortunately, there will be issues this morning," as the snow stuck quickly to road surfaces, according to Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

According to the National Weather Service, between one and two inches fell overnight across New Jersey.

"Untreated roads (like side streets) are probably in bad shape if they're snow covered. Too little snow for the big plows to operate, too cold for standard road salt to be totally effective," Zarrow said.

Some districts made the decision to start school late to give public works crews a chance to treat the roads.

"You will probably need to brush off your car this morning, so I would try to get out the door a few minutes earlier than usual. Luckily, the snow is light and fluffy, so it should be an easy chore," Zarrow said.

The speed on the full lengths of the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway was reduced to 45 mph.

NJ Transit was operating on a normal schedule on Thursday morning.