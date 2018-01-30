Light snow slickens NJ’s Tuesday morning commute

TRENTON — Lingering snow from the overnight hours led some schools to make a late decision to delay the start of classes on Tuesday.

Parts of New Jersey, especially along the Jersey Shore, woke up Tuesday morning to a bit of snow on their cars and on grassy surfaces.

Spreading crews hit the road just before the morning commute got underway to put down salt and sand, which temporarily reduced speeds. Roads are mostly just wet, but there could be some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses where black ice could form.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects the precipitation to taper off by 7 a.m. but pick up again in later in the morning. A second round of snow in the afternoon could be more of a problem with up to two inches of accumulation mostly on grassy surfaces.

"My biggest concern for today is the chance for a heavier snow band in the noon to 6 p.m. time frame. That might make your ride home tricky," Zarrow said.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties and for some minor flooding during Tuesday morning's high tide. Zarrow said waves of 4 to 7 feet could create some flooding

