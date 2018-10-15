Legend…ary. John Legend spares $20 for Wood-ridge firefighters

WOOD-RIDGE — Members of the local fire department were hoping to raise some money for an upcoming fundraiser this weekend when they got a surprise donation from star singer John Legend.

The members were set up outside the 7-11 on Hackensack Street when they saw an SUV pull up, and Legend get out. The members were selling tickets to their upcoming fundraising breakfast when Legend arrived at the store.

One of the members recognized Legend and asked him if he wanted to attend the breakfast, according to Chief Ken Schulz.

Legend told the members that he would not be in town at the time of the event, but made a $20 donation to the department, Schulz said. As for why Legend was in town, Schulz said he wasn't sure.

"You never know who pops into your local convenience store," he said.

With Wood-ride so close to New York City and Teterboro airport, Schulz said, it is not uncommon for a celebrity to be in the area — but he added it made the day more exciting for the members who got the chance to meet Legend..

Legend is one of the few people to achieve what is known in the entertainment industry as an EGOT, meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

