Hey guys,

I would appreciate if my email can be read when you speak about the bill signed by Gov. Murphy extending education aid to illegal immigrants.

NJ is one of the few states that discriminates legal residents. Several states like NY, CA, FL, OH, NC, etc. treat legal immigrants (on H4 visa) who reside in their respective states as in-state residents if they have been residing in the state for at least one year. NJ does not treat us as in-state residents and we are forced to pay out of state / international tuition fees to get our kids admitted to State colleges. Our kids are also legal in the state and staying for several years. We pay all taxes and contribute towards the economy but get treated as third class citizens and pay more than double the tuition fees.

As an example (from Rutgers' web site), an in state student studying at Newark campus pays $11,619 as compared to $27,560 paid by a legal immigrant, a whooping 116.19% more than what an in-state student pays.

If the Governor can extend education credit to illegal immigrants, he needs to treat legal immigrants fair and not discriminate us. The least we expect is to treat our kids as in-state students.

Please let me know if you want me to dial in and speak on your show, I shall gladly do.

Regards,

Suresh