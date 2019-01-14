Legacy of Frederick Douglass lives on in New Jersey

Thanks to Congressman Chris Smith, the legacy of Frederick Douglass, the famous escaped slave who became a champion in the fight to abolish the evil, is living on in NJ through a new law . Smith has been a champion throughout his career in Congress providing a voice to the voiceless.

In his latest victory, a new law providing a new level of support to stop the horror of human trafficking. The new law enhances training to help US Government officials better identify traffickers and provides for shelter and rehabilitation for trafficking victims.

Congressman Smith joined me on the morning show to discuss how import this fight has become.

