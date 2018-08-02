How far have we devolved that groups are now pushing out instructions and memory tricks so parents don't leave their kids in the back of a hot car to suffer and possibly die? One group actually suggested leaving your cell phone in the back seat so when you get out of the car you'll remember to get it and then will notice that your kid is still strapped in the seat.

Seriously?

If you value your cell phone more than your kid and need a memory trick to prevent possible death, I'm thinkin' ya probably didn't make the best choice getting into the whole parenting thing. This is a real danger.

Last year, 43 kids died in cars after being left by forgetful parents or parents who simply thought they'd be OK. Somebody suggested today that since there's a license required to get married, maybe we need to think about a parenting license? Maybe a written and road test? Thoughts?

