Leaving the Eagles celebration? How to get back to NJ

PHILADELPHIA — Party's over. Now, about getting home ...

PATCO will run eastbound service back to New Jersey starting at 1:20 p.m. originating at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station, and stopping at Broadway, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold Stations.

"I think we can characterize this morning as extremely successful thus far," PATCO spokesman Kyle Anderson said. "Crowds have been great and we’ve deployed our staff in an 'all hands on deck' manner that worked. We were able to apply lessons learned from the 2008 Phillies parade and our most recent experience with the papal visit."

NJ Transit has an extra train on the Atlantic City Line at 4:19 p.m. in Philadelphia, which arrives in Atlantic City at 6:12 p.m.

The River Line light rail will also run every 15 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said the agency did a good job "keeping people on the move" into the celebration on Thursday morning and hopes to do as well this afternoon.

"We have limited additional capacity we're adding on top of that extra train to select Atlantic City trains," spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

Buses used in the morning to supplement the full trains will also be used in the afternoon.

SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern noted that while this morning's trip in was spread out over a couple of hours, most people will want to leave all at once after the ceremony.

"It going to take a while for everyone to get home so riders need to be patient for the ride home," Redfern said. Passengers must travel home from the same station you came into.

SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway line will continue to have free service for the trip home.

Service will depart from the Jefferson station for West Trenton, and from 30th Street to Trenton starting at 2 p.m. with no service after 9:30 p.m. Service on both lines will be express and not make any stops.

No service will be available from either West Trenton or Trenton into Philadelphia in the afternoon.

None of the rail lines are selling additional tickets after selling out on Wednesday.

Did you go to the parade? Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ