You can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can't take Jersey out of the girl. Let's face it — there's a lot of annoyances about living in New Jersey, but for those of us born and raised here, there's also something quite special about the Garden State.

Whether you're from Southern, Central or Northern Jersey ... New Jerseyans all share a common bond. And while we may argue over whether it's called pork roll or taylor ham, there's no doubt we all bond together as one when the state is in crisis.

In this episode of Forever 39, we discuss a list created by Hannah Perdue, a student at the University of Oklahoma, where she detailed things about New Jersey she noticed once she moved away. The article, "20 Things That Happen When A Jersey Person Leaves Jersey," was published by The Odyssey Online in 2017.

Perhaps some of you can relate to her list? Personally, we think she's definitely right about items #3 and #5, although the other 18 items are pretty spot-on too.

What do you think you would miss most about New Jersey if you left? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com .

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Why charging guests to attend parties is NEVER okay. PLUS: At what age should you leave your child home alone? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode. Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter , on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about coping skills in today's kids, being a therapist to your friend, and adulting.

