Late fee on credit card bill? Here’s how to get out of it

You may not realize this, but you can get out of credit card fees if you simply ask.

Matt Schulz, senior analyst at Creditcards.com, says if you ask for a late fee to be waived or an annual fee to be reduced or your credit limit to be increased, your odds of getting it are 85 percent in some of these cases.

"When in doubt, go ahead and make the call. You have a really good chance of getting what you want," says Schulz.

It's easy to get out of fees because the credit card marketplace is so competitive right now and banks are willing to bend over backwards to attract new customers and keep current ones, says Schulz.

The one fee you're most likely to get out is the late payment fee. That's 35 or 40 dollars that you can get rid of by doing not much more than calling up and asking politely, "hey, can you get rid of this fee for me."

Schulz says you can get out of these fees multiple times over the years but he does not suggest getting out of late payment fees multiple times during a short period of time because banks in the future will be less likely to help you.

One of the most impactful statistic from the report, says Schulz, is that 70 percent of people got an annual fee lowered or eliminated. This is great because if you have a large credit card debt, reducing your interest rate even just a point can save you hundreds of dollars in interest.

Schulz says the most common request is people asking for a higher credit limit. About 85 percent of people got that request granted, according to the report. But he says this is a double-edged sword.

"A higher credit limit can help your credit score but it can also be dangerous if you just see that higher credit limit as an excuse to spend more money," says Schulz.

