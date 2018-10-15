Last chance to register to vote in is Tuesday

With a Senate seat and multiple contested races for seats in Congress on the line, Tuesday is the deadline for voter registration in New Jersey.

The results of the midterm election could shape who holds power in Washington DC, as well as change governing bodies in towns across the state.

Those eligible to vote but unsure if they're already registered can check on the Department of State website. There is also a link to voter registration forms in all 21 counties, with many of the forms coming in various languages.

People who are already registered to vote can find their polling places on the state website as well.

One big change this year comes in the form of mail-in ballots. Anyone who registered to vote by mail in the 2016 general election became a permanent write-in voter under legislation signed into law in August. People who do not want to vote by mail can submit written requests to opt out for future elections.

Anyone who goes to the polls to vote, but is listed as a write-in voter, will be given the option of submitting a provisional ballot — which will be counted after election officials confirm the mail-in ballot was not also submitted.

