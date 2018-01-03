Last call: VOTE for the 2017 most inspiring #BlueFriday honoree

Carolina K. Smith,M.D.

You’ve only got a few more days to select the #BlueFriday honoree from 2017 most deserving of recognition from our sponsor Ray Catena Auto Group.

Our friends at Ray Catena are going to generously donate $5,000 to the charity of choice of the law enforcement officer selected by you. All you have to do is VOTE BELOW and choose the story that is most compelling and deserving of the honor. I realize it’s a tough choice and all the officers are deserving of recognition, but only one gets the honor for the year. Choose wisely!

This weekend, we’ll take the top three vote getting stories and launch a Twitter poll for you to pick one of the three for the final honoree. Say tuned and VOTE!

Sorry, you need to have javascript running to see this poll.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on