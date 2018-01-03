Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Last call: VOTE for the 2017 most inspiring #BlueFriday honoree

By Bill Spadea January 3, 2018 5:01 PM
Police Car Lights
Carolina K. Smith,M.D.

You’ve only got a few more days to select the #BlueFriday honoree from 2017 most deserving of recognition from our sponsor Ray Catena Auto Group.

Our friends at Ray Catena are going to generously donate $5,000 to the charity of choice of the law enforcement officer selected by you. All you have to do is VOTE BELOW and choose the story that is most compelling and deserving of the honor. I realize it’s a tough choice and all the officers are deserving of recognition, but only one gets the honor for the year. Choose wisely!

This weekend, we’ll take the top three vote getting stories and launch a Twitter poll for you to pick one of the three for the final honoree. Say tuned and VOTE!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Bill Spadea | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM