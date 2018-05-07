Large beehive has South Jersey Troopers buzzing
BUENA VISTA — On Monday, New Jersey State Troopers found themselves in need of help — when they found a beehive near their barracks.
The members of Troop A called a beekeeper, and shared some pictures of a hive being removed from the tree. The State Police said the Italian Honey Bees "were safely relocated from our tree into a proper home."
Police around the state are no strangers to responding to animal calls, whether it is a snake at a rest area on the Parkway, a bull on the side of Interstate 195, or a pig roaming around a town in rural New Jersey. Just last month a family of baby ducks were pulled from a storm drain in South Jersey.
