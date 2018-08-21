Lakewood vice principal had child sex-abuse images, police say

LAKEWOOD — A vice principal at the local high school has been suspended as he faces child pornography charges.

Major Finklin, 63, was arrested Aug. 16 by Brick police and charged with possession of child pornography.

District attorney Michael Inzelbuch on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of Finklin, whose arrest was first reported by Jersey Shore Online and confirmed by Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave.

Inzelbuch noted that Finklin is "innocent until proven guilty."

Inzelbuch said Finklin has worked for the district for more than 20 years. State pension records show Finklin earns a salary of $115,670.

Inzelbuch said the Board of Education is scheduled to discuss Finklin at the next meeting on Aug. 29.

The arrest of the Lakewood administrator came a week after Pleasantville High School Principal Edward Bonek was charged with possessing and sharing images of child sexual abuse.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Finklin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

