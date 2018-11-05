Lakewood police investigate shots fired into small crowd

LAKEWOOD — Multiple shots were fired into a small crowd on Sunday evening near an Ocean County apartment complex, according to Lakewood police.

Someone driving an older vehicle, possibly maroon in color, pulled into the parking lot of the Lakewood Plaza Apartments at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cedar Bridge Avenue and fired, according to Lakewood police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Staffordsmith did not disclose a description of who fired the shots.

Officers found several spent shell casings on the ground but no injuries were reported.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 732-363-0200.



