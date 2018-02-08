Lakewood man shared sex-abuse images of young kids, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A township man has been charged with owning and sharing child pornography while another county resident has pleaded guilty to distributing child porn.

Gershon Biegeleisen, 28, was arrested on Thursday after Ocean County authorities were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Ocean County had downloaded and was sharing pictures of children having sex, Ocean County Prosecutor spokesman Al Della Fave said.

Biegeleisen was identified after an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home and has been charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

Also on Thursday, 61-year-old Toms River resident Mark Camlin pleaded guilty to second-degree distribution of child pornography. Camlin was arrested last July after a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's High Tech Crime Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations and the Toms River Police Department.

Della Fave said Camlin possessed and shared images of child pornography. Camlin is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison, according to the plea deal, and will register for lifetime parole supervision under Megan's Law. Sentencing for Camlin is scheduled for March 23.

Biegeleisen is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a first court appearance. It was not known as of Thursday afternoon whether he had an attorney representing him.

