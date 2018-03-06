Lakewood man had one of the largest child porn libraries ever

LAKEWOOD — A township man with a "twisted obsession" was busted with one of the largest collections of child sexual abuse images ever confiscated by law enforcement, officials said.

Anthony White, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree distributing child pornography and attempting to manufacture child pornography.

White was one of 40 men nabbed in 2016 as part of “Operation Statewide,” which netted suspects from every county in the state.

Investigators who reviewed electronic devices confiscated from White's home counted more than 36,000 video and images of child porn.

White was discovered after investigators, who were monitoring a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, dowloaded several files that they traced to an IP address linked to White.

State officials say investigators have catalogued many known child porn images and videos, allowing them to trace the files on the internet.

White faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced by a Superior Court judge on May 8.

Last week, another township man was arrested on child porn charges.

