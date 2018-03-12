Lakewood man accused of threatening to shoot gun control rally

LAKEWOOD — A township man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot up a gun control rally.

Police in Manalapan were alerted last month to the posts by 42-year-old Shane Steele last month, where he threatened to open fire at a March For Our Lives rally, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Police searched Steele's home, where no weapons were found.

He was arrested March 9 and charged with making terroristic threats, prosecutors said Monday.

The investigation included police from Lakewood, Toms River, Manalapan, South Brunswick, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, as well as the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

