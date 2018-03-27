Lakewood janitor warned dealer after overhearing cops, prosecutor says

LAKEWOOD — A municipal janitor was arrested after police said he tipped off his drug supplier about a imminent police bust.

Jorge L. Lopez, 49, was working in a municipal building on March 16 when he saw police preparing to execute a search warrant, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato. Realizing the target was his supplier, Lopez told his dealer, they said.

Coronato said that Lopez was charged with second-degree official misconduct for acting with purpose to obtain a benefit for himself or other.

Lopez was authorized to be in the room with the officers but could not share the information.

Pension records how he has been working in the public sector for almost three years and was earning a base salary of about $42,000.

Prosecutors did not say whether police were able to execute the warrant anyway.

Lopez was released pending a court date.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

